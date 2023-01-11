 Skip to content

Tinkertown update for 11 January 2023

Early Access 0.16.4b

Build 10300029 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed an issue where the recent christmas items were not unlocked
  • fixed a bug where certain projectiles would fly through walls (causing enemies to be able to hit you when you are behind a wall / structure)
  • fixed a bug where the roots of the Heart of the Forest could cause the player to glitch through the walls without being able to get back
  • fixedfixed one of the stones in the forest mine being indestructable the walls without being able to get back
  • fixed some errors that occured when dying while being on breakable flooring in dungeons and mines
  • fixed quest giver names not being displayed correctly when loading back into the game

