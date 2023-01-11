- fixed an issue where the recent christmas items were not unlocked
- fixed a bug where certain projectiles would fly through walls (causing enemies to be able to hit you when you are behind a wall / structure)
- fixed a bug where the roots of the Heart of the Forest could cause the player to glitch through the walls without being able to get back
- fixedfixed one of the stones in the forest mine being indestructable the walls without being able to get back
- fixed some errors that occured when dying while being on breakable flooring in dungeons and mines
- fixed quest giver names not being displayed correctly when loading back into the game
Tinkertown update for 11 January 2023
Early Access 0.16.4b
Patchnotes via Steam Community
