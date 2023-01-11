 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SmallZ update for 11 January 2023

Patch 0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10299962 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added
  • Footsteps when moving left and right
  • Zombie / Military AI Footsteps
  • Added sounds for the following:
  • Swinging melee weapons
  • Hitting zombies/players
  • Death
  • Zombie footsteps
  • Military footsteps
  • Doors
  • Eating
  • Drinking
  • Healing
  • Crafting
  • Picking up items
  • Dropping items
  • Reloading
  • Equipping items
  • Searching containers
  • Open button for vests inventories
  • Equip button on melee instead of just holding
  • Various map improvements
  • Code locks can be crafted with 50 iron (mine and smelt to acquire) and a phone
Changed:
  • Made item descriptions clearer
  • Increased brightness
  • Medical items now have their own noises
  • Shelf in stores moved slightly to allow players to walk all the way around
  • Melee weapons don't damage bases anymore (except crowbar). C4 should be used to raid and crowbars to finish it off if the item has some health left
Fixed:
  • Crafting a simple barricade gives a metal barricade
  • Storage inventory box too wide
  • Weapon icon rotation in inventory
  • Cash icon size
  • Cars bugging out when exiting

Changed files in this update

Depot 1612522
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link