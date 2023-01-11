Added
- Footsteps when moving left and right
- Zombie / Military AI Footsteps
- Added sounds for the following:
- Swinging melee weapons
- Hitting zombies/players
- Death
- Zombie footsteps
- Military footsteps
- Doors
- Eating
- Drinking
- Healing
- Crafting
- Picking up items
- Dropping items
- Reloading
- Equipping items
- Searching containers
- Open button for vests inventories
- Equip button on melee instead of just holding
- Various map improvements
- Code locks can be crafted with 50 iron (mine and smelt to acquire) and a phone
Changed:
- Made item descriptions clearer
- Increased brightness
- Medical items now have their own noises
- Shelf in stores moved slightly to allow players to walk all the way around
- Melee weapons don't damage bases anymore (except crowbar). C4 should be used to raid and crowbars to finish it off if the item has some health left
Fixed:
- Crafting a simple barricade gives a metal barricade
- Storage inventory box too wide
- Weapon icon rotation in inventory
- Cash icon size
- Cars bugging out when exiting
