- Fixed items not being consumed from inventory upon use.
- Autoselect the first item if no item is selected.
- Selected item is shown in HUD.
- Fixed item icons in the item selection list.
Outer Space: War Gears update for 11 January 2023
Build 27
Patchnotes via Steam Community
