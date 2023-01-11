 Skip to content

Outer Space: War Gears update for 11 January 2023

Build 27

Build 10299845

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed items not being consumed from inventory upon use.
  • Autoselect the first item if no item is selected.
  • Selected item is shown in HUD.
  • Fixed item icons in the item selection list.

