Dev Journal #4: Happy New Year, Dreadforge & Festering Bog

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

**

Happy New Year from Dungeons of Sundaria!

**

We hope all of you had a wonderful New Year!

You’ve all been asking: When updates? Well, in 2023, we have several exciting features we would like to share with you all today. All features will be coming soon to Dungeons of Sundaria on both PC and Playstation.

**

Singen – Vagabond Barber Extraordinaire

**

Singen has finally unlocked his true potential. He’s become a master of the barbering ways, although he’s stayed grumpy ol’ Singen.

Singen has opened up shop in the Galdrin’s Crossing Hovel! He’s learned from the best and will soon be able to change a hero’s race, gender, and appearance.

**

Crafting 2.0 - Star Level Upgrades

**

A mysterious new villager who goes by the name of Gweyir Dorra has arrived in Galdrin’s Crossing. She’ll be providing players with the magical means to increase the Star Level on items.

**

Upgrade at Gweyir Dorra

**

Gweyir Dorra is a new NPC who resides at the Blacksmith in Galdrin’s Crossing. Players will be able to speak with Gweyir Dorra to add and upgrade the Star Level of items. Gweyir can add and upgrade the star level on Level 15 and higher Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Eternal items.

**

How it Works

**

To begin adding and upgrading the Star Level of an item, speak with Gweyir Dorra and select an item.

After selecting an item, players will be able to view the item at the current Star Level and the upgraded Star Level. All attributes and bonuses will remain the same when upgrading an item, but with an increased Star Level for higher values.

To add and upgrade the Star Level of an item, players will be required to offer Gweyir some Essence, Gold, and a new item – the Magical Core.

Magical Cores are a new item required to add and upgrade the Star Level of items and may be obtained from Dungeon bosses. While the end boss of a Nightmare or higher difficulty dungeon will always drop a Magical Core, players will still sometimes find Magical Cores from lesser bosses and easier dungeons.

In addition to requiring Gold and Magical Cores, players will also need to provide Gweyir with enough Essence. The quality of Essence required corresponds to the Quality of the item being upgraded.

Finally, the maximum Star Level of an item will be limited by the Quality of the item. The following is the maximum Star Level of an item based on quality:

Uncommon – 1 Star

Rare – 2 Stars

Epic – 3 Stars

Legendary – 4 Stars

Eternal – 5 Stars

??? – 6 Stars

This is the start of what we hope will be an exciting and rewarding new feature for our players. We’ll be looking forward to how powerful players push their heroes to become in preparation for what lies ahead!

**

New Item Attribute – Account Bound

**

We have been listening closely to your feedback and are happy to introduce the new Account Bound item property!

Previously, items were often Soulbound, and this prevented players from trading items between their own heroes. With the Account Bound item property, players will now be able to freely store and transfer items through the Bank among all heroes on their account. We’re looking forward to seeing some geared-out level 1 heroes!

**

Improved – New Backup Feature

**

There have been some unfortunate save data losses occurring for some of our players. As such, we’ve decided to upgrade how we perform saves within Dungeons of Sundaria. We’re happy to announce that we have revamped the existing save functionality and have created a new Backup system.

Dungeons of Sundaria will now create and maintain the last 5 restore points for player accounts. These restore points are automatically created whenever a player completes a major milestone, such as reaching a dungeon checkpoint or defeating a dungeon boss.

In the event of an unexpected game crash or other events that may have caused data loss in the past, now players should be able to view and restore their account from one of the created Backup restore points.

**

How it Works

**

On the Hero Selection screen, players will see a new Backup button below their hero list. Selecting this option will open the Load Backup UI menu. From here, players may select and preview an existing Backup restore point.

Previewing a Backup restore point will allow players to enter Galdrin’s Crossing on their Backup heroes to review the backup restore point.

While previewing a backup restore point, performing transactions in town or entering a dungeon will cause the previewed backup to become the current state and will remove all existing backup restore points.

If a player wants to stop previewing the backup restore point, they may simply return to the Select Hero menu, choose Backups and revert the backup restore point back to the current game state

We would like to extend our apologies to players that have experienced data loss issues and hope the new Backup Feature vanquishes these issues once and for all.

**

Looking Ahead to 2023

**

While we are excited to bring the above features to Dungeons of Sundaria, we have also been hard at work on the remaining Dungeons and other features expected for release in 2023.

**

The Dreadforge

**

The Dreadforge will be the 6th dungeon to arrive in Dungeons of Sundaria very soon. With 16 new bosses, a new Class Weapon Set, and deadly new enemies, The Dreadforge will definitely be an engaging and challenging new dungeon experience for players.

**

The Festering Bog

**

At the foot of the Ragewind Mountains lies a vast bog. Corpses have decomposed into a great festering peat for centuries as armies sought to siege the mountain castle. Now, this bogland is enthralled by a great host of Undead, with their shambling husks wandering the murky waters.

The Festering Bog will be the 7th dungeon to arrive in Dungeons of Sundaria. We will be providing additional information about the Festering Bog in a future developer update.

This is the start of what we hope will be rewarding and engaging new systems and dungeons for players to further improve and challenge their heroes within Dungeons of Sundaria.

See you all in the Dungeons!