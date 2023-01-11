EVERING Chapter 2 is now available!

The second chapter of EVERING is finally here!

'Echoes from the Circle' delves deeper into the story and characters. You'll discover more about the Legend of the Hero, visit new towns and cities and meet more charismatic characters. This new content increases the game's length by 7-8 hours, which added to Chapter I brings the total to 12-14 hours!

In this chapter Eldar and his companions cross the border of Onnya to reach Yest, where they will meet Laric, an apprentice alchemist who knows more than he seems to. Together they will unravel the mysteries surrounding the Legend of the Hero, although they may catch someone's attention...

But that's not all. We have also made numerous changes in the first chapter to improve the game experience (Remember that these changes do not modify the story):

Second chapter! Added new plot, areas, characters, skills, abilities, dungeons, bosses...

Added the possibility to change the language of the game from the main menu (it is necessary to return to the main menu and restart the game [F5] for the change to take effect)

Increased amount of experience when using skills (Techniques, Spells, Tricks or Recipes) in combat.

Totally renewed Magic system. Magic levels up with each use and new and more powerful magics are unlocked.

Added animations for more status items (Bell, Antidote, Lamp...).

New area magics added (Ignis Zona is now called Meteor).

Lue recovers HP when defending.

New item: Catalyst. Increases magic damage temporarily.

New item: Ice bomb. Ice element damage to all enemies.

Added new skill for Eldar in Chapter I: Stone. It causes damage and can confuse the enemy.

Jövla learns new skills (Treachery) when equipping new weapons.

Added a new skill (Treta) for Jövla in Chapter I: Shrewd Instinct, it allows to see the HP, weaknesses and strengths of the enemy.

Calibrated the probability of appearance of enemies with the Seal of The Keeper.

Added the book "Altered States" which explains the altered states and their cure.

Added controls tutorial.

If you missed any skill or magic, Captain Roglan will teach them to you. Look for him in the Palace gym.

Animations for skills and magics completely revamped.

Added the possibility of running away from the fights against bosses and Breach enemies. For the moment this does not affect the development of the plot.

Improved the system of secondary missions. It is now possible to accept a quest even if it has been rejected (Soon it will be possible to consult the active side quests!).

New icons for the status modifying stats (Attack, Defense, Agility).

Added the Location in the save file.

Added new save points in Chapter I.

Modifications in status and skill icons to make them clearer.

Adjustments in graphics.

Adjustments in the texts.

Music settings.

Other minor adjustments.

As we have already told you, due to the extensive changes to the magic system and translation, it won't be possible to transfer and continue a previous save file. Our intention was always to make it possible to keep and continue saved games but, in order to make a better game, we had to make this difficult decision.

As compensation, we've included a chapter selector when starting a new game. By selecting Chapter II, you will travel directly to the new content, with the most convenient level, equipment, items and skills. It also starts with a brief summary of the events to refresh your memory.

The full version of EVERING will consist of three chapters. Follow us on Twitter to know what is coming and take a look a new locations and features.

We want to keep a close relationship with our community, listening carefully to all the feedback you can give us, as well as bug reports and other errors. You can contact us through our Discord server, Twitter or via [email](mailto:purpurest@gmail.com).

Purpure Studio is a 2 people team and, although we put a lot of effort in making sure that there are no bugs, it's likely that there will be some. We want the final version of EVERING to be bug free and we count on you to help us create a better game.

**Thanks,

Purpure Studio :)**