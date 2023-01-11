Happy New Year! First Update of 2023

What's New
- Huge improvements to input Glyphs. They will not appropriately update based on the current controller or Keyboard & Mouse input you're currently using, and that is updated in all places they appear.
- Glyphs are available for XBOX / PlayStation / Nintendo controllers for now (more to come).
- Lots of content to explore now after you get the Yo-Yo.
- There is a Little Buddy hiding somewhere in the Dreamswept Plains, but he's not fully functioning yet.
- Better indicator of blocks that can be destroyed with the Yo-Yo.
- Fixed a bug where you sometimes couldn't pluck turnips.
- Fixed a bug where waking up in a bed wouldn't set it as your current checkpoint.
- Fixed music not coming back on if you died during Rocktopus fight.
- Fixed a bug where you could unload the primary collision tilemap if the game paused while loading in tilemap contents.
- Fixed a bug where things outside of the 20:11 main screen area would not get cleared each frame leading to ghosting of things like FPS data displayed in corners.
Know Issues
- Using Steam Input still causes Raw Input console errors to appear. I recommend disabling Steam Input for this game as it should handle your controller as is (noteworthy though that Nintendo Switch Pro controllers do not natively work with Windows when wired and only work wirelessly).
- There are still a few areas of the new content that I've added which are still a bit bare-bones.
- That bug where enemies sometimes fall through pass-thru platforms when they spawn still eludes me for now.
- Setting down items on a pass-thru platform will cause them to fall through (you can do a little hop when you set it down to avoid this problem for now).
What to Test
- Check out the Dreamswept Plains now that more of it is available, and try to find ways to get stuck or just simply what's confusing or unfun.
As always, thanks so much for your help testing out these early builds!
