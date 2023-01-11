 Skip to content

Magitek VR update for 11 January 2023

Magitek VR - Version 0.6.0.4 - 12/01/23

FIXES

  • Invincibility bug fixed when dying while holding Earth Gauntlets
  • Username now correctly highlights on leaderboard
  • Keys can now be added to backpack
  • Punching earth glove will no longer send you flying
  • Earth shield can now be held correctly

