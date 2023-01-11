 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EMPTY SHELL: PROLOGUE update for 11 January 2023

Another small update

Share · View all patches · Build 10299720 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • solved a problem in the inventory caused by dropping-picking up-dropping again a weapon (could be related to inventory freezes that occasionally occured)
  • now dropped boxes closed to each other merge together for visual clarity
  • dropped boxes are now visible in the map (little square icon)
  • empty dropped boxes are deleted after looting

Changed files in this update

Depot 2224851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link