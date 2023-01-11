- solved a problem in the inventory caused by dropping-picking up-dropping again a weapon (could be related to inventory freezes that occasionally occured)
- now dropped boxes closed to each other merge together for visual clarity
- dropped boxes are now visible in the map (little square icon)
- empty dropped boxes are deleted after looting
EMPTY SHELL: PROLOGUE update for 11 January 2023
Another small update
