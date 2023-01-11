⚙️ Patch note 1.0.3 ⚙️

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bugs that caused base not to shoots projectiles or rocks after tech was researched
- The elephant unit’s skill now knocks the enemy back and causes damage
- Ranged camel should now act as the original design intended: only activate the hit&run function when facing melee units. They still stay and shoot arrows when facing other ranged units
- Range camel should now have the correct shooting animation
- Cecilia’s skill no longer incorrectly causes damage to friendly units in siege battles
- Fixed bugs that caused stuck because of spamming clicks during tutorials 1-3
Improvements:
- Increase gem drops in a battle. Gems also drop again in a replay
- Decrease loading time before and after ending a battle
Game Balance:
- Decrease difficulties in chapters 7, 8, and 9
- Increase 10% of gold received from passive heroes. 1% increase after each upgrade. Max 15%
