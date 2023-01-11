 Skip to content

Love n War: Hero by Chance II update for 11 January 2023

⚙️ Patch note 1.0.3 ⚙️

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed bugs that caused base not to shoots projectiles or rocks after tech was researched
  • The elephant unit’s skill now knocks the enemy back and causes damage
  • Ranged camel should now act as the original design intended: only activate the hit&run function when facing melee units. They still stay and shoot arrows when facing other ranged units
  • Range camel should now have the correct shooting animation
  • Cecilia’s skill no longer incorrectly causes damage to friendly units in siege battles
  • Fixed bugs that caused stuck because of spamming clicks during tutorials 1-3
Improvements:
  • Increase gem drops in a battle. Gems also drop again in a replay
  • Decrease loading time before and after ending a battle
Game Balance:
  • Decrease difficulties in chapters 7, 8, and 9
  • Increase 10% of gold received from passive heroes. 1% increase after each upgrade. Max 15%

Follow us on social channels for special guides:
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/zHrRdQDYfn
QQ Group: 725743796
https://store.steampowered.com/developer/RbA

