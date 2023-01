Share · View all patches · Build 10299638 · Last edited 11 January 2023 – 18:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! We have made a new small update.

Improved the balance of fights Fixed localization We made an automatic restart of the level after the death of the character for the convenience of the player (now you don’t need to go to the menu)

Thanks to everyone who keeps sending feedback, thanks a lot for the support.

Follow the news and stay with us.

Olkon Games Team