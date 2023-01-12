The Dark Mirror Patch Notes 1.7.0



Peace has finally been restored in the Forest of Harmony but a strange Dark Mirror has appeared out of nowhere.

Test your limits in the Dark Mirror update. These patch notes will cover the changes made in this update.

Before we dig into the details, we would like to sincerely thank everyone who has participated in the Dark Mirror Beta test.

During the Beta, we received much quality feedback from our players, and to this day we have thoroughly reviewed each one of them and have focused on polishing the game before the official Dark Mirror update.

Our commitment will not end with today's official update, to provide a better gameplay experience we will continue to improve and make adjustments to the game. To achieve our goal the feedback and suggestions from our players will always be welcomed and appreciated.

Changes

System changes

Dark Mirror

Test your skills and limits in the new challenging 'Dark Mirror' mode.

More powerful enemies along with new threats will try to stop you, but you will also have a new trick up your sleeve that will help you in your journey.

author: Developer Comment

We would like to say the Dark Mirror update is not just a hard mode that has increased the health and damage of the enemies. It is more of a new DLC, which includes a new story and content. We highly recommend that players personally experience the DLC's full content rather than experiencing it through written texts and images. For these reasons, further details related to the Dark Mirror will be included in the Dev Blog.

Changes to the Reward System

Players will now be given 3 reward options to choose from after clearing the Item Map.

Players will now be able to loot Adventurers after defeating them.

Changes to how summoned characters attack

Now damage inflicted on enemies by summoned characters will be recognized as the overall damage the player has inflicted.

author: Developer Comment

Our initial intentions were to have a clear and separate identity for both the player and summoned characters. However, the changes were made because we did not think the summoned characters had a clear identity. We plan to add a unique effect and content for summoned characters and will review separating the player and summoned characters again.

Etc.

Added a new effect for destroying Skulls, Items, and Quintessences.

Destroying a Quintessence will now increase the player's Max HP, the increasing value will differ based on the rarity of the Quintessence.

Removed the 'Title Screen' option from the Pause menu

Stages

Adjusted the layout of several maps across all chapters.

Decreased the HP of normal enemies and Adventurers in all chapters.

Increased the drop rate of healing orbs in all chapters.

Increased the drop rates of Dark Quartz in chapters 1, 2, and 3.

Decreased the drop rates of Dark Quartz in chapter 4.

Decreased the number of cleared stages that are required to clear chapters 3 and 4.

Increased the reroll cost for repeatedly rerolling the Collector's items.

Now the player's chance to encounter more field NPCs has increased in chapters 1, 2, and 3.

Now the player's chance to encounter the field NPC 'Odd Dark Priest' has increased in all chapters.

Changed the HP recovery rate and appearance rate of the type of herbs the field NPC 'Halfling Girl' offers. Changed the HP recovery rate of 'Fruit of Love': 15% → 20% Changed the HP recovery rate of 'Moonlight Herb': 25% → 30% Changed the HP recovery rate of 'Inferno Flower': 60% → 50% 'Halfling Girl' will now offer the 'Fruit of Love' less frequently.

The buffs casted by the field NPC 'Spokesman of the Mist' will now have decreased amplification values to the Physical and Magic Attacks.

The buffs casted by the field NPC 'Spokesman of the Mist' will now have an increased value to Attack Speed.

A new device called the 'Ballista' and the 'Launch Pad' has been added to chapter 4.

The event map 'Dang-Ka Defense' has been temporarily disabled.

author: Developer Comment

The event map 'Dang-Ka Defense' has been temporarily disabled due to an issue that was found. 'Dang Ka Defense' will be enabled as soon as the issue has been resolved.

Changes to the Enemies

Normal Enemies

Reduced the attack duration time of Blossom Ents.

Improved the attack animations of Carleon Assassin for better clarity.

Reduced the stabbing distance of Gold Mane Spearmen.

Reduced the projectile speed of dishes thrown by Dish Maids.

Reduced the number of Maids the Chief Maid can summon to 3.

Reduced the number of flasks the High Alchemist and Dark Alchemist can throw to 1.

Players will now have to defeat the Dark Golem summoned by the Alchemists to move on to the next map.

Reduced the projectile speed of daggers thrown by Catechists.

Reduced the ability to track players for the spears thrown by Leonia’s Spearmen.

Increased the attack wind-up time for Leonia’s Priests

Leonia’s Assassins will now attempt to use the slashing down attack more frequently.

Reduced the number of followers the Missionary can summon to 3.

Now enemies summoned by other enemies will have a brief invulnerability time right after being summoned.

Adventurers

Adjust the AI to be less aggressive when 2 or more Adventurers appear.

The Rookie Hero will no longer be able to be knock-backed during an energy blast attack.

Added new attacks to the Warrior.

Adjusted the speed and hit detection for the Warrior and Veteran Warrior's leap attack.

Added a stun effect to the Hunter's traps.

Added new attacks to the Mage.

Added new attacks to the Cleric.

Removed the trail of flames the Veteran Mage would leave after using her leap attack on players.

Bosses

Reduced the damage of Leiana Sisters' dash attack (Mid-air -> Ground dash) and now they will inflict damage upon landing.

Changed the hit registrations of the black orbs summoned by Awakened Leiana to be one single attack rather than multiple attacks.

During the First Hero's energy orb summoning, the bolts of lightning will now be more accurate when attacking the player.

Decreased the detection range of magic fields when the Leonia Grand Priest casts multiple magic fields.

Skulls

Buffs to Tackle Type Dash Effects

Increased the dash range of Tackle type dashes.

Increased the damage of Tackle type dashes

Increased the invulnerability time of Tackle type dashes.

Skeleton-Shield

<Guardian>

Adjusted the Physical Attack amplification values based on the player's current shield value: 50% → 30%

<Guardian Commander>

Adjusted the Physical Attack amplification values based on the player's current shield value: 50% → 30%

Increased the attack damage for successfully blocking an enemy attack from the front while concentrating on basic attacks

Increased the attack radius for jump attacks

Thief

<Changes made to all skulls>

The gold being dropped when attacking enemies has been visually decreased but the overall gold acquisition will remain the same.

Increased the damage of gold explosions.

Stone Monkey

<Overlord>

Decreased the concentration time for all skills.

Gene

<Changes made to all skulls>

Added a brief invulnerability time after using skills.

Increased the dash casting time and invulnerability time.

<Apprentice Gene>

Increased the attack range of clones created after a dash.

Increased the cast speed of the skill Genie Swordsmanship.

<Magnifico>

Increased the attack radius of clones created after a dash.

Increased the cast speed of the skill Genie Swordsmanship.

Increased the attack radius for Genie Lamp clones.

Minotaurus

<Minotaurus III3>

Increased the damage of the skill Ground Shatter.

Dark Paladin

<Changes made to all skulls>

Adjusted the shield duration when Darkness is full: 20 seconds → 30 seconds

Increased the damage of jump attacks when Darkness is full.

Decreased the delay after casting Dark Cross and adjusted the hit registration mechanism.

Successful Dark Wave hits will now generate more Darkness.

Successful Dark Charges will now generate more Darkness.

Successful Dark Cross hits will now generate more Darkness.

Dark Rush will now generate less Darkness.

Samurai

<Neo Samurai>

Successfully hitting a swap skill will now increase the swap gauge.

Prisoner

<Changes made to all skulls>

Now landing a single attack on one enemy will only generate up to 5 cells.

Items

Special Inscriptions

Now a few specific inscriptions will be categorized as Special Inscriptions.

Special Inscriptions will have a distinguishable coloured icon.

Special Inscriptions can be only obtained through items that possess these inscriptions. Players will not be able to obtain Special Inscriptions through other methods.

Therefore the Masterpiece inscription will no longer appear on the items 'Prince's Box' and 'Clone Stamp' and players will no longer be able to obtain the following items of 'Doubled Prince’s Box' and 'Clone Clone'.

author: Developer Comment

Using the 'Doubled Prince's Box' and 'Clone Clone' was a blast. However, these items had issues that conflicted with the Dark Mirror contents. Holding back our tears we made a difficult decision to temporarily exile them from the land of Harmonia. We promise these 2 items will make a triumphant return once we make adequate preparations.

Prince's Box

Added new effects: increase Physical Attack and Magic Attack by 30%.

Symbol of Toughness

Added a 1-second cooldown for the item effect.

Increased the required shield value to activate the maximum attack bonus.

Clone Stamp

Added new effects: increase Physical Attack and Magic Attack by 40%.

Medal Box

Adjusted the Physical Attack increase values that could be obtained after defeating an Adventurer: 25% → 20%

Adjusted the maximum Physical Attack bonus value that could be obtained after defeating an Adventurer: 150% → 140%

Priest's Staff

Changed the method of restoring HP: Percentage of Max HP -> Fixed HP value.

Sylphid Wings

The item's effect of increased dash distance and cool time will no longer be stackable with this same item.

Doomsday

Increased the maximum damage of Apocalypse explosions.

Damage dealt to enemies will now have a lower conversion rate to Apocalypse explosion damage.

Pot of Greed

Changed the VFX for this item effect.

Other Changes made

The Grand Alchemist and Dark Alchemist's unstable Summoning effect layer has now been placed behind the enemy layer.

The Gambler's Roulette of Destiny effect has now been placed behind the enemy layer.

The Quintessence Archdemon's blackout effect and layer have now been placed behind the enemy layer.

Spirit King Oberon who can be summoned after obtaining 5 inscriptions of Fairy Tale will appear behind the enemy layer.

Bug Fixes