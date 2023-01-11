Launch Month Leaderboards

Happy Launch Month, Jetpack George players!

**We have an event that has now begun and will end on the 27th Jan.

Can you get the longest distance travelled in time?

Avoid rockets, squishers and lasers as you travel through the tuna factory!

Make sure to save your game and open it from the home menu to participate in the leaderboards. If you reach the top 10 for the month, your Steam name will be shown on the rankings. Top 10 winners will recieve awards!

Note: Be sure not to change your Steam name before the winners are announced.**