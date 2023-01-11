“Ed-0: Zombie Uprising” Version 0.8.0 Release（January 12th, 2023）

Hello,

Thank you for playing “Ed-0: Zombie Uprising” Early Access.

Thank you so much for the long wait.

Although there are elements which still need more tweaks, we are now delivering the latest update patch, which adds significant contents to the game so that you can play it through to the end.

In this update, please note that the changes are not limited to dungeons and actions, but also include Blessings and Dojo elements. Please confirm them and enjoy the game!

Please note that when this patch hits, the version in the upper right corner of the title screen will be 0.8.0.

















We will continue to make balance adjustments as part of the process of polishing the game, and we really appreciate your continued support and cooperation!!

Team Ed-Zero

Tell us about the game in the official Discord!

https://discord.gg/4dMMPXqKV3