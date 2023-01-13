Major Habroxia 2 Update

A new major update is out adding many features, improvements and fixes to Habroxia 2.

Major highlights are:

-New Arcade Mode that has Online Leaderboard Functionality

-New Arcade Style Controls Options

-Support for Keyboard

-Controller Detection for DualShock 4, DualSense, Xbox One controller, Xbox Series X/S controller, Xbox 360 controller, Switch Pro controller, Steam Deck and more.

-New Achievements

-Many fixes and adjustments