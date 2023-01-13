 Skip to content

Habroxia 2 update for 13 January 2023

Major Habroxia 2 Update

13 January 2023

A new major update is out adding many features, improvements and fixes to Habroxia 2.
Major highlights are:
-New Arcade Mode that has Online Leaderboard Functionality
-New Arcade Style Controls Options
-Support for Keyboard
-Controller Detection for DualShock 4, DualSense, Xbox One controller, Xbox Series X/S controller, Xbox 360 controller, Switch Pro controller, Steam Deck and more.
-New Achievements
-Many fixes and adjustments

