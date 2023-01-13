A new major update is out adding many features, improvements and fixes to Habroxia 2.
Major highlights are:
-New Arcade Mode that has Online Leaderboard Functionality
-New Arcade Style Controls Options
-Support for Keyboard
-Controller Detection for DualShock 4, DualSense, Xbox One controller, Xbox Series X/S controller, Xbox 360 controller, Switch Pro controller, Steam Deck and more.
-New Achievements
-Many fixes and adjustments
Habroxia 2 update for 13 January 2023
Major Habroxia 2 Update
A new major update is out adding many features, improvements and fixes to Habroxia 2.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update