Bug fix / Bug : Killer instinct does not works with Finisher.

Bug fix / Bug : Can cast raise zombie skill on Silence state.

Bug fix / Bug : The game crashes when two near units both cast Guardian skill and attacked

Bug fix / Bug : Guardian skill intercepts healing

Bug fix / Bug : The game crashes when equipping staff of meteor.

Bug fix / Bug : Ranged overwatch does not works when basic bow skills are in cooling state.

Bug fix / Bug : Some of stats on enemy classes are not applied properly (Skeleton Knight and Beast Warrior)

Bug fix / Bug : Frost Nova 3 doesn't improve anything

Bug fix / Bug : Inverse position card can trigger ranged overwatch.

Bug fix / Bug : Knowledge Stats are squished when a unit have too many knowledge stats.

Bug fix / Bug : No affected warning is not shown when trying to purify or burn the corpse.

Balancing / Noble party's base hire point is increased from 3 to 4.

Balancing / Marauder and Rogue Assassin now have Dark magic 1 knowledge as a class trait.

Balancing / Rogue mage now can learn Max mana up on new skill section.

Balancing / Cooling time of Frost nova is increased from 0 to 2.

Balancing / Charm skill's duration is decreased from 3 to 1.

Balancing / Charm skill's cooling time is decreased from 3 to 2.

Balancing / Now Sleep skill's duration is 2

Balancing / Confuse skill's duration is decreased from 3 to 2.

Balancing / Dark storm now hits only enemies or obstacles and hitting times is reduced from 15 to 7 and accuracy is decreased from 80 to 70.

Balancing / More enemies on the Corruption party and changed party composition of the party.

Balancing / More enemies on final boss party and changed party composition of the party.

Balancing / Added Archer enemies on Masked Archer boss party.

Balancing / Some of skills moved from Main slot to Support slot (Fairy fire/ Shock/ Frost claw/ Haste/ Protect/ Protect dark/ Protect elemental magic/ Strengthen/ Taunt/ Freeze water/ Grass thorns/ Rock protect/ Roct slow/ Soil blind/ Soil protect magic/ Water purify/ Water silence/ Bone pillar/ Dispel magic/ Purify/ Disenchant/ Plant pillar)

Balancing / Now Meteor strike became a delayed magic.

Balancing / Tackle and Two handed mastery up skills are not shown on dungeon anymore.

Balancing / Block rating of shield are decreased.

Balancing / Ice enchanted bows and guns are not spawned on low level dungeon or town.