Bug fix / Bug : Killer instinct does not works with Finisher.
Bug fix / Bug : Can cast raise zombie skill on Silence state.
Bug fix / Bug : The game crashes when two near units both cast Guardian skill and attacked
Bug fix / Bug : Guardian skill intercepts healing
Bug fix / Bug : The game crashes when equipping staff of meteor.
Bug fix / Bug : Ranged overwatch does not works when basic bow skills are in cooling state.
Bug fix / Bug : Some of stats on enemy classes are not applied properly (Skeleton Knight and Beast Warrior)
Bug fix / Bug : Frost Nova 3 doesn't improve anything
Bug fix / Bug : Inverse position card can trigger ranged overwatch.
Bug fix / Bug : Knowledge Stats are squished when a unit have too many knowledge stats.
Bug fix / Bug : No affected warning is not shown when trying to purify or burn the corpse.
Balancing / Noble party's base hire point is increased from 3 to 4.
Balancing / Marauder and Rogue Assassin now have Dark magic 1 knowledge as a class trait.
Balancing / Rogue mage now can learn Max mana up on new skill section.
Balancing / Cooling time of Frost nova is increased from 0 to 2.
Balancing / Charm skill's duration is decreased from 3 to 1.
Balancing / Charm skill's cooling time is decreased from 3 to 2.
Balancing / Now Sleep skill's duration is 2
Balancing / Confuse skill's duration is decreased from 3 to 2.
Balancing / Dark storm now hits only enemies or obstacles and hitting times is reduced from 15 to 7 and accuracy is decreased from 80 to 70.
Balancing / More enemies on the Corruption party and changed party composition of the party.
Balancing / More enemies on final boss party and changed party composition of the party.
Balancing / Added Archer enemies on Masked Archer boss party.
Balancing / Some of skills moved from Main slot to Support slot (Fairy fire/ Shock/ Frost claw/ Haste/ Protect/ Protect dark/ Protect elemental magic/ Strengthen/ Taunt/ Freeze water/ Grass thorns/ Rock protect/ Roct slow/ Soil blind/ Soil protect magic/ Water purify/ Water silence/ Bone pillar/ Dispel magic/ Purify/ Disenchant/ Plant pillar)
Balancing / Now Meteor strike became a delayed magic.
Balancing / Tackle and Two handed mastery up skills are not shown on dungeon anymore.
Balancing / Block rating of shield are decreased.
Balancing / Ice enchanted bows and guns are not spawned on low level dungeon or town.
Crawl Tactics update for 11 January 2023
v1.4.3
