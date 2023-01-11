New mini map syetm and a few other fixes

Hi everyone,

After many requests we have completly redone the game map visualization system to allow using mini map in game while moving around and with the ability to display more informations regarding the status of the battles, the units, the ammo refill points and so on.

The new system creates a 2d visualization of maps (even workshop maps) in 4 different styles that you can choose from your pause settings.

So here's the changelogs for this patch.

New features:

•Complete rework of mini map (M). Now map is much more detailed, more usefull, and easier to use.

•Many icons and symbols have been reworked.

Fixes:

•Various other smaller fixes from Feedbacks and Suggestions on Discord.

We are doing huge progresses with new animations, I can't wait to show something more very soon.

Thank you all,

Marco.