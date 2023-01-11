The Crackpet Show - 1.1.2 [Patch]

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

It’s time to kick off 2023 with a brand new patch, targeting the most often raised issues since The Crackpet Show launch! Thanks to your reports, we’ve identified all the issues causing bugs in the Secret room and also accidental level 4 upgrades that caused issues in the lobby and at the shop.

With this update we also took a look into Cockroach the Builder, lowering the amount of turret activation needed to kill this boss. Another important change concentrates around Rainbow Shotgun, which now shoots three projectiles instead of five, but with an increased damage.

Take a look at the full list of changes:

1.1.2 Changelog

Balance changes

Three activations of turrets kill Cockroach The Builder boss

Rainbow Shotgun shoots three projectiles instead of five but has damage increased

Fixes

Fixed issue when a player enters the secret room and others enter the regular exit

Fixed keybinding issues

Fixed "Have we met before?" achievement

Fix the issue with the wrong item levels in the save game file, causing errors in the Collections screen, Shop stage, and class descriptions in the lobby

Fix the issue when the game sometimes indefinitely loops the music track after finishing a run

Fix the issue when the parabolic area of effect bullets sometimes doesn't cause damage to the enemies

Fixed player score counting in Endless mode when using turrets

Golden Gun bullets are now affected by the Big Bullets perk

Fixed some graphics glitches

Some performance optimizations

Other

Host Parrot no longer wears Christmas sweater

Thank you for playing the game and sharing your feedback!

The best option to not miss all the hilarious stuff that’s coming is to join our Discord server:

[ ](discord.gg/Vixa)

Just in case you're just as cracked as we are, terminally online and not knowing what to do with yourself… We may be busy little bees, but you should follow these pages:

Our Facebook with news for you to check - https://www.facebook.com/vixagames

Our Twitter with jokes, gags and rofltastic memes - https://www.twitter.com/vixa_games

Our Instagram with hilarious highlights - https://www.instagram.com/vixa_games/

Our "hello fellow kids" Tik-Toks - https://www.tiktok.com/@vixa__games