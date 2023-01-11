 Skip to content

Vermillion update for 11 January 2023

Shh, quiet... Silent multiplayer rooms added.

Share · View all patches · Build 10299113 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Not one for talking? You can now mark your multiplayer room to be silent, disallowing all voice chat. When joining a public room, you can filter on only silent rooms, or only voice chat rooms. You can now also mute yourself in voice chat rooms.

