Not one for talking? You can now mark your multiplayer room to be silent, disallowing all voice chat. When joining a public room, you can filter on only silent rooms, or only voice chat rooms. You can now also mute yourself in voice chat rooms.
Vermillion update for 11 January 2023
Shh, quiet... Silent multiplayer rooms added.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
