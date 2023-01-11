EarthX 0.9.2

Hey,

it feels like I didn't really publish anything since forever. I was busy with my new real-life job and had no time to work on anything except weekends. Stuff sadly isn't going according to plan most of the time.

Adrian finally delivered the freshly recorded tutorial to me and I've been working on it in January. And today I'm releasing that patch.

I've also adjusted the prototype explosion rate, it SHOULD be lower now. Feel free to inform me whether it's better or not.

Soo hey! I said that the tutorial patch would be the game's last patch and that it would be a full release shortly after?

Well. Yes. I could release the game even now. But I can't and I have two reasons for it:

Pineapple Works is almost done with the EarthX port to Nintendo Switch. They have been working hard on improving the game's performance. They basically had to rewrite a big part of the code and optimize all the models. They work hard and this is kinda my fault, as when I was doing EarthX, I was inexperienced with game development. Performance and optimization were words that I didn't know the meaning of. I have no free time nowadays. And this will continue for a few more weeks. I am able to work only during weekends, as after-hours I'm basically too tired.

Before EarthX's full release, I'd love to make some fun T-Shirt designs and open a small merch shop. I have cool ideas, but again, time.

And since I don't want to crunch their developers and don't want to release a half-baked game on consoles, we've decided to push the release to later in Q1 of 2023.

I'm sorry if this decision disappoints anyone, my options are just limited.

Oh yeah and happy new year! I hope all of you have spent a good time with your friends and family!

See you in February! <3

EarthX Team