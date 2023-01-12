We’re proud to announce that one of our bestselling games, “Vampire: The Masquerade — Out for Blood” has a new major update, available now, and we’re putting the whole game on sale to celebrate.

In “Vampire: The Masquerade — Out for Blood”, you’ll gather your allies to hunt the vampires that terrorize your town. In today’s major update, the full powers of True Faith await you. Regardless of what deity you invoke or which beliefs you follow, you now have the opportunity to call upon True Faith to put vampires in their place! Besides fire and sunlight, Kindred fear nothing more than this divine power.

The “True Faith” update is available to every owner of “Vampire: The Masquerade — Out for Blood” at no additional charge. If you’ve already purchased “Out for Blood,” we invite you to open the game, install any pending updates, and begin playing.

If you’ve never purchased “Out for Blood” before, you can buy it today, including the “True Faith” update, on sale! The whole game is on sale for 25% off until January 19.