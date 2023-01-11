 Skip to content

ThanksKilling Day update for 11 January 2023

Version 0.66

The game is now more optimized, so that older generation computers can run it too.
Turkey's have been added with a hit reaction animation.
Bolt Cutter's name's fixed.

