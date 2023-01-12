- Font: missing glyphs added to bitmap font for misc. languages.
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Language: to prevent abuse, the translation system is now only available to accounts that are 3 days or older (not new accounts).
- Maintenance: main server moved to Hetzner.
- Maintenance: Jetty server updated to 9.4.49.
- Maintenance: login functionality on Droid updated to latest auth-method (potentially reduces problems when logging in?).
- Maintenance: betting setup option also removed from events setup (moderator function).
- Maintenance: Droid updated the use app bundles (*.aab).
- Bugfix: Trophies also awarded for e.g. 1 vs. 1 tournaments.
- Bugfix: turns would update too quickly for invalid turn restrictions (e.g. when a game was just to update on Thursday).
- Bugfix Crashes: while saving unknown file extensions.
- Bugfix Crashes: when viewing LIVE standings with ELO.
Age of Conquest IV update for 12 January 2023
Update 4.38.341 - Maintenance Update /w Audio, Font and Language Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Age of Conquest IV Depot WIN64 Depot 314972
- Loading history…
Age of Conquest IV Depot MAC64 Depot 314973
- Loading history…
Age of Conquest IV Depot LIN64 Depot 314975
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update