Age of Conquest IV update for 12 January 2023

Update 4.38.341 - Maintenance Update /w Audio, Font and Language Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 10298951 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Font: missing glyphs added to bitmap font for misc. languages.
  • Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
  • Language: to prevent abuse, the translation system is now only available to accounts that are 3 days or older (not new accounts).
  • Maintenance: main server moved to Hetzner.
  • Maintenance: Jetty server updated to 9.4.49.
  • Maintenance: login functionality on Droid updated to latest auth-method (potentially reduces problems when logging in?).
  • Maintenance: betting setup option also removed from events setup (moderator function).
  • Maintenance: Droid updated the use app bundles (*.aab).
  • Bugfix: Trophies also awarded for e.g. 1 vs. 1 tournaments.
  • Bugfix: turns would update too quickly for invalid turn restrictions (e.g. when a game was just to update on Thursday).
  • Bugfix Crashes: while saving unknown file extensions.
  • Bugfix Crashes: when viewing LIVE standings with ELO.

