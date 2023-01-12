Roboquest - Winter Update is now LIVE!

**

**

Hello guardians!

The Winter Update is now available (there might be a slight availability delay on different platforms).

The playtest branch has been closed as a result.

Like usual, we thank all playtesters who allowed us to improve it and fix most of the gamebreaking issues.

There were a lot of positive and constructive discussions during this playtest (even more than usual!) and we were closely following them. Thanks again for that!

Note: A sale is planned to be launched at 10am Pacific Time so make sure to wait for that if you wished to pickup Roboquest!

Below are the highlights of the changes that you can experience in the Winter Update and you can access the full patch-notes here.

You may also want to check out our resident player Jamesaroni's video highlights of the Winter Update available here:



PATCH HIGHLIGHTS

New Class: the Ranger



A new class is coming into play: the Ranger.

The ranger can stealth and throw javelins at enemies and it accumulates bonus critical damage as long as it doesn’t take damage.

It is more of a ranged-precision class.

In order to unlock the ranger, you will have to find the ‘lost javelin’ hidden in one of the levels.

Most of the perks related to Stealth have therefore been moved to the Ranger (view below for a brief explanation of that).

Recon Rework



We moved Stealth away from the Recon and gave him a dash instead.

Stealth seemed more fitting to the Ranger after playing it for a while and a dash seemed to synergize very well with the natural strengths of the Recon (noticeably its melee and front-fighter aspects).

Therefore we added a bunch of completely new perks to tailor its new ‘Blink’ (dash) ability to your liking and we also reworked several other of its perks.

Elite enemies

Elite enemies are powerful variants of a new enemy called ‘Elitepawn’.

There are a few variations of this enemy (with different attacks and behaviors) and we will add more variations as time goes by.

You may encounter one or several ‘elitepawns’ in each level and this number will increase based on the difficulty level you’ve chosen (starting in Heroes+1 onward)

But right now, this system is still in its very early stage and will be finalized later down the road, but its addition will help us determine exactly how the system should behave and how these elite enemies should be.

We already know that elite enemies' spawn rate will be tied to game progression in its final version but we do not have much more information to share right now.

Rocket-Jump



We added a new functionality to most explosions: rocket-jump!

Your own explosions will propel you into the air, in the direction opposed to the center of the explosion (your brobots explosions won’t propel you).

Some explosions in the game do not trigger a rocket-jump (such as ‘Pulse Blaster’ and ‘Hero Knee Pad’ explosions). While testing, we realized that adding rocket-jump to those explosions was very detrimental to the weapons’ gameplay (and your own movement gameplay).

New Boss

‘El Moustiko’ has joined the fray!

He’s been added to the random pool of bosses for Act 1.

Energy Weapons

For a long time, energy weapons were unable to use any of our ‘reload’ systems (such as ‘reloading grants X bonus’ for example).

But no more!

You can now press ‘reload’ with energy weapons to force them to overheat.

Every mention of ‘reloading’ in the game now applies to energy weapons as well, making them fit in much more builds than before.

In addition and consequently, we modified most of their energy metrics: they can shoot for longer periods of time (reduced energy cost) but also reduced their energy regeneration speed (it takes more time to cool down passively).

We felt like we needed to make these changes in order to make sure energy weapons have a healthy place into the different perk builds.

We also initially gave energy weapons a very low impact force. It was part of our design philosophy to make them ‘different’ than other weapons. After consideration, we realized it made them feel weaker than other weapons and we didn’t need that aspect at all. We therefore increased the impact force of all energy weapons.

Basecamp visuals



We started to implement the final stage of the basecamp visuals and building placement.

You will still find your usual couch co-op and hoverbus starter zone but also new buildings that are yet to be activated (noticeably a ‘compendium’ building!).

Each basecamp level will improve all of the basecamp buildings, props and accessories.

For now, reaching a new basecamp level will not immediately show in the basecamp. The visuals will only be updated once you reload the basecamp.

We know there are still a few quirks and oddities in the new basecamp, especially regarding gameplay collision but we will be monitoring and addressing the issues as usual.

We hope you’ll like those new and fancy visuals!

New Content



Finally and as usual, we’ve added a bunch of new enemies, bazaar items, perks and affixes to the game as well as a new class, new boss and new weapon.

You can access the full patch-notes here.

Happy robot smashing everyone!

Roboquest Discord - https://discord.gg/roboquest

Roboquest Website - http://www.roboquest.com/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/RoboquestGame

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/RoboquestGame/

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiusIjcrkm3HrAESaKZALYQ

If you have a question about the game, you can find the FAQ here on the Steam forums. And if your question is not answered there, make sure to ask us in the community forums or on our Discord server (where you can interact directly with us!).