- Fixed issue where scenes do not start and the user is stuck
- Fix issue where battle doesn't end if the last character to act was Auto-Turned
- Fix issue where camera moves too fast
Cascade Tactics update for 11 January 2023
Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Cascade Tactics Content Depot 1732801
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update