Cascade Tactics update for 11 January 2023

Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue where scenes do not start and the user is stuck
  • Fix issue where battle doesn't end if the last character to act was Auto-Turned
  • Fix issue where camera moves too fast

