Stellar Echoes update for 11 January 2023

1.11 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10298708 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Guide process modification

Add operation instructions

Operation optimization of knapsack system

Some game experience optimization

