VR HOT 0.9.3 - The devil is in the details

Hi friends,

first of all we wish you a Happy New Year!

After a lot of feature updates over the course of the last year and the release of the Quest version, we decided to take a closer look at a couple of supposedly smaller things.

But as we all know, the devil is in the details.

Two of the things which took a lot of work to improve are the animations and the facial expressions. A lot of users complained about some of them looking exaggerated or unnatural. We put a lot of time into this and think it really made a difference. Let us know what you think!

Some time ago we asked our subscribers what kind of features they would like to see in the future. Many users asked for personality types and we took the first step in that direction. You can choose from and combine 4 types of facial expressions - „Cute“, „Provocative“, „Shy“ and „Cool“.

For shaping your Hottie’s personality you can also include another new feature: The way she keeps or avoids Eye Contact is now adjustable. We also included motion captured eye movements to make it even more realistic!

Another small but really useful new feature is the Hottie’s shape sliders changing color if they are not in a default position.

And this time the list of smaller improvements is longer than ever - from hair, cloth and cum simulations to lighting, male joint rendering and eye shaders.

Some of the bug fixes we made include the dissolving Hottie („Ghost Hottie“) and Labia Minora Physics. As always, see below for the full list.

We hope you can see this update like us - sometimes the whole is greater than the sum of its parts!

Take care

VR HOT

HottieCard Discord

Website (incl. new FAQs)

Full list:

New: Personality Types for Facial Expressions

New: Adjustable Eye Contact

New: Motion Captured Eye Movements

New: Highlighting Sliders which are not set to default

Improvement: Facial Expressions

Improvement: Animations

Improvement: Joint Rendering Male Hottie

Improvement: Cloth Simulation

Improvement: Cum Simulation

Improvement: Hair Simulation

Improvement: Vulva Physics

Improvement: Bedroom Lighting

Improvement: Skin Lighting

Improvement: Mouth Lighting

Improvement: Eye Shader

Improvement: Behavior of Player Body near Bed

Bug Fix: Static Cloth Fit

Bug Fix: Hottie Disintegration

Known Issue: Full Body Cloth Collision leading to unwanted effects (e.g. Arms under Cloth)

Known Issue: Menus covering stuff (hands, etc.)