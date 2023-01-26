Add Deadpool to your Midnight Suns roster today!

By now you might already have your go-to Midnight Suns team for Tactical Missions, but have you considered the benefits that the katana-wielding, grenade-tossing, self-healing, chimichanga-loving mercenary Deadpool might bring to the battlefield? The first Marvel's Midnight Suns DLC—The Good, the Bad, and the Undead—is now available*, adding Deadpool to the Midnight Suns roster** along with a delicious Food Truck upgrade for the Abbey.

This DLC also introduces new story missions in which the Hunter comes to Deadpool's aid after he fails to liberate a powerful artifact from Red Skull's private collection and runs afoul of Hydra forces as well as some particularly bloodthirsty vampyres. To access Deadpool's story missions you must first complete the "Spidermaaaans" story mission and see Spider-Man unmasked in the Abbey during the base game's first act.

Deadpool's storyline is separate from the events of the main game, but once you beat the new "A Man of Culture" mission and he joins the Midnight Suns, you're free to include him when assembling a team for any mission. You can also customize Deadpool's appearance with options including 3 additional Hero Skins, 7 Abbey Outfits, and 3 Swimsuits.

Deadpool's ability to passively heal a percentage of his health each turn makes him a resilient fighter, while his unique En Fuego resource makes him more powerful any time he KOs an enemy. The benefits of having Deadpool park his Food Truck outside the Abbey go beyond the good eats: the new ability to discard a card in return for an additional move once per encounter can be a lifesaver!

The Good, the Bad, and the Undead, which is now available purchase separately, is the first of four DLC packs included in the Marvel's Midnight Suns Season Pass. For more information, check the official Marvel's Midnight Suns website.

*The Good, the Bad, and the Undead is included with the Legendary Edition of Marvel's Midnight Suns and is included as part of the Marvel's Midnight Suns Season Pass. Also available for individual purchase. Base game required.

**Characters may require unlocking through gameplay.