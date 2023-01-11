Build 0.1.6.5

Development Notice!

This update makes changes to terrain and player data save methods that may impact player built structures. Careful effort is being taken to avoid loss of saved game data gathered items.

Changes and Revisions.

Terrain shader method revised to enhance visually gritty and grainy materials for the intended art direction.

Default starting terrain has changed due to adjustments in functions used to generate terrain.

Lava and very low terrain is now flat.

Game data folder has been slightly revised for improved saving.

Bugfixes and Engine.

Corrected crash issue when reviving in negative quadrants.

Corrected Texture 1282 Error listed in the top left stats data. This notice was generated by a bug in recently restored Glass rendering methods.

*Procedural Terrain noise slightly revised.