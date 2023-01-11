Achievement update, v2.1.7

This v2.1.7 build contains also a few small fixes that became apparent after more players played the game.

The next major update will be a planned content update called 'how the game was made' and will contain new content.

Achievements

New achievement: Finish the game on crazy or impossible difficulty to unlock this achievement.

New achievement: Find 25, 50, 100 or 250 gnomes.

New hover text panel: Hover over the achievement card to get information on this achievement.

The achievement menu didn't properly display the achievements, more then half were missing. Currently there are 38 achievements in the game.

A lot of the achievements didn't have proper names on them. Now they have.

Other fixes