Find the Gnome 2 update for 11 January 2023

Achievement update, v2.1.7

v2.1.7 · Build 10298554 · 11 January 2023

This v2.1.7 build contains also a few small fixes that became apparent after more players played the game.

The next major update will be a planned content update called 'how the game was made' and will contain new content.

Achievements

  • New achievement: Finish the game on crazy or impossible difficulty to unlock this achievement.
  • New achievement: Find 25, 50, 100 or 250 gnomes.
  • New hover text panel: Hover over the achievement card to get information on this achievement.
  • The achievement menu didn't properly display the achievements, more then half were missing. Currently there are 38 achievements in the game.
  • A lot of the achievements didn't have proper names on them. Now they have.

Other fixes

  • Machines in level 3.2 and 4.1 were completely broken by the last update. Fixed this.
  • Annoying high pitch sound when you clicked on a gnome to catch them.
  • Gnome walk sound not properly stopping after you catched the gnome.
  • On some levels, when you continued a previous savestate, the doors opened state didn't restore properly.
  • The items on the ground allowed for multiple clicks on then, every time resetting the animation and enlarging the item.

Changed files in this update

