Achievement update, v2.1.7

This v2.1.7 build contains also a few small fixes that became apparent after more players played the game.
The next major update will be a planned content update called 'how the game was made' and will contain new content.
Achievements
- New achievement: Finish the game on crazy or impossible difficulty to unlock this achievement.
- New achievement: Find 25, 50, 100 or 250 gnomes.
- New hover text panel: Hover over the achievement card to get information on this achievement.
- The achievement menu didn't properly display the achievements, more then half were missing. Currently there are 38 achievements in the game.
- A lot of the achievements didn't have proper names on them. Now they have.
Other fixes
- Machines in level 3.2 and 4.1 were completely broken by the last update. Fixed this.
- Annoying high pitch sound when you clicked on a gnome to catch them.
- Gnome walk sound not properly stopping after you catched the gnome.
- On some levels, when you continued a previous savestate, the doors opened state didn't restore properly.
- The items on the ground allowed for multiple clicks on then, every time resetting the animation and enlarging the item.
Changed files in this update