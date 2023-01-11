 Skip to content

Adventures of Red & Carmine update for 11 January 2023

NEW BUILD...

Build 10298268

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy news!!
New build has been uploaded, now you can enjoy battle mechanics with all the enemies in the scene as well as collect loot drops.
Coin collection has some problem, when the player dies and comes back, the number is not saved. I will tackle it later, so please be patient.
Next update will have fairy rescue mechanics and animation added.
Preview of the Enemy mechanics below:

