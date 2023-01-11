1.6.1101 Patch

Hi there! Another patch for Jetpack George!

This patch addresses and improves the following;

-Fixed memory leak that could result making the front-end crash.

-Moved Clear Stats button to info window to mitigate accidental deletion of save.

-Improved localisation for Japanese and Chinese languages.

-Updated icons for upgrades on title screen.

-Updated icon for multiplayer (coming soon).

-Added Shop icon (coming soon).

-Added localised logos for Japanese and Chinese.

-You will now see your session (steam) ID under event. This is for future game features.

-Further code optimisation.

-Performance improvements.

-Fixed bug with antipiracy check that could cause a crash.