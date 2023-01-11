Hi there! Another patch for Jetpack George!
This patch addresses and improves the following;
-Fixed memory leak that could result making the front-end crash.
-Moved Clear Stats button to info window to mitigate accidental deletion of save.
-Improved localisation for Japanese and Chinese languages.
-Updated icons for upgrades on title screen.
-Updated icon for multiplayer (coming soon).
-Added Shop icon (coming soon).
-Added localised logos for Japanese and Chinese.
-You will now see your session (steam) ID under event. This is for future game features.
-Further code optimisation.
-Performance improvements.
-Fixed bug with antipiracy check that could cause a crash.
1.6.1101 Patch
