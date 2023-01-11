This is a minor update that improves the recent support for controllers. These improvements includes both a better handling of controller operations and a support of more controller devices with a minor game engine upgrade. This update also includes a few other minor improvements, changes and fixings.
Craftica update for 11 January 2023
Craftica Update: Improvements to The Controller Support
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Craftica Resources Depot Depot 1213451
- Loading history…
Craftica Win64 Depot Depot 1213452
- Loading history…
Craftica MacOSX Depot Depot 1213453
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update