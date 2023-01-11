 Skip to content

Craftica update for 11 January 2023

Craftica Update: Improvements to The Controller Support

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a minor update that improves the recent support for controllers. These improvements includes both a better handling of controller operations and a support of more controller devices with a minor game engine upgrade. This update also includes a few other minor improvements, changes and fixings.

