 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Yami RPG Editor update for 11 January 2023

1/11 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10298194 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Event command changes:
Add Flow->Transition
Add Scene -> Set Terrain
Add Actor->Get multiple actors

Change the color of the "Label" command to the more distinguishable purple
Expand Equipment Getter->By ID
Extend Item Getter->By ID
Modify ItemGetter->The Latest Item

  • When the number of items increases, you can get the item instance through it
    Add Region Getter
    Extend PositionGetter->Region
  • You can get the random position in the region

Add File Browser->Select searched file->Context menu->Open file location

Fix bugs:
Wrong rendering range of tile map
The rotation angle of the region light source is not the same as in the editor

Changed files in this update

Depot 1964481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link