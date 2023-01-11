1/11 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10298194 · Last edited 11 January 2023 – 13:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Event command changes:

Add Flow->Transition

Add Scene -> Set Terrain

Add Actor->Get multiple actors

Change the color of the "Label" command to the more distinguishable purple

Expand Equipment Getter->By ID

Extend Item Getter->By ID

Modify ItemGetter->The Latest Item

When the number of items increases, you can get the item instance through it

Add Region Getter

Extend PositionGetter->Region

Add File Browser->Select searched file->Context menu->Open file location

Fix bugs:

Wrong rendering range of tile map

The rotation angle of the region light source is not the same as in the editor