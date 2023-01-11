English
############Content#################
[GPA]Added a member of GPA in Dark Cloud Cyber Cafe. He will provide more information about GPA. You can exchange GPA Coins with him.
[GPA]You can now exchange GPA Coins for Butterfly Wings.
[GPA]You can now exchange GPA Coins for Mark of Dragon.
[Wiki]Those changes have been updated to the wiki page of the GPA Coin: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/GPA_Coin
[Tombstone]New Card: Fire Imp (Cost: 1/ATK:3/HP:2 Battlecry: You lose 3 HP.)
简体中文
############Content#################
【GPA】在暗芸网吧加入了一个GPA成员。他会向你提供一些关于GPA的信息。你可以用GPA金币和他兑换各类物品。
【GPA】你可以用GPA金币兑换蝴蝶之翼。
【GPA】你可以用GPA金币兑换龍之印章。
【维基】上述变动已经更新至GPA金币的维基页面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/GPA_Coin
【墓石牌】新卡片：火焰小恶魔 （费用：1/攻击：3/生命：2 战吼：你损失3点生命。）
[Neolithic]To the End update for 11 January 2023
Update, Version 20230111
English
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update