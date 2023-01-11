Update, Version 20230111

English

[GPA]Added a member of GPA in Dark Cloud Cyber Cafe. He will provide more information about GPA. You can exchange GPA Coins with him.

[GPA]You can now exchange GPA Coins for Butterfly Wings.

[GPA]You can now exchange GPA Coins for Mark of Dragon.

[Wiki]Those changes have been updated to the wiki page of the GPA Coin: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/GPA_Coin

[Tombstone]New Card: Fire Imp (Cost: 1/ATK:3/HP:2 Battlecry: You lose 3 HP.)

简体中文

【GPA】在暗芸网吧加入了一个GPA成员。他会向你提供一些关于GPA的信息。你可以用GPA金币和他兑换各类物品。

【GPA】你可以用GPA金币兑换蝴蝶之翼。

【GPA】你可以用GPA金币兑换龍之印章。

【维基】上述变动已经更新至GPA金币的维基页面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/GPA_Coin

【墓石牌】新卡片：火焰小恶魔 （费用：1/攻击：3/生命：2 战吼：你损失3点生命。）