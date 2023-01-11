Patch v22.4

//misc
- Slightly increased the base chance of the Lunatic Fanatic showing.
- If you haven't yet killed a boss then it will now always show based on their ordering (eg an unkilled Archer boss will always show if you've killed the Wizard, an unkilled Fanatic boss will always show if you've killed the Archer boss).
- Sprout Brotato class: Your hat will no longer show if you have a Boomy Head (otherwise you can't tell).
//bug fixes
- Hopefully fixed an issue with sounds randomly cutting out.
- Minions that move off the map could get stuck there (most notable with Wax minions).
- The Blacksmith, Soul Dealer, and Wandering Merchants could offer items you had already banished.
