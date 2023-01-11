 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boneraiser Minions update for 11 January 2023

Patch v22.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10298165 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc

  • Slightly increased the base chance of the Lunatic Fanatic showing.
  • If you haven't yet killed a boss then it will now always show based on their ordering (eg an unkilled Archer boss will always show if you've killed the Wizard, an unkilled Fanatic boss will always show if you've killed the Archer boss).
  • Sprout Brotato class: Your hat will no longer show if you have a Boomy Head (otherwise you can't tell).

//bug fixes

  • Hopefully fixed an issue with sounds randomly cutting out.
  • Minions that move off the map could get stuck there (most notable with Wax minions).
  • The Blacksmith, Soul Dealer, and Wandering Merchants could offer items you had already banished.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1944571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link