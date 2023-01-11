Gladiator fights

The Watch Hill Arena invites everyone to take part in competitions and gives a chance to become one of the champions. While the event lasts, you can take a series of tasks from the arena manager, as a reward for which you will receive useful items, as well as handfuls of ash, which will allow you to create an eternal helmet with a unique color.

The helmet recipe can be purchased from Broderick, a renowned blacksmith who creates equipment for the undefeated champions of the arena.

Tasks are available for all characters of level 10 and above, and you can quickly get to the arena by simply taking the task from the assistant manager of the arena.

After completing the entire chain of tasks, missions become daily.

Good luck!