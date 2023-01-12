 Skip to content

Through the Ages update for 12 January 2023

Minor bug fix update

Build 10297989

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Switching between fullscreen and windowed mode fixed
  • Coubertin and Fleming cards effects fixed
  • Minor bug fixed

Changed files in this update

Through the Ages win32 Depot 758371
Through the Ages osX Depot 758372
