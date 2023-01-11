 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bodies of Water (VR) update for 11 January 2023

1/11/2023 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10297979 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a mystery reveal sound effect for whenever the player first gets close to any doubloons or artifacts.

This has been added due to several payers complaining that they are finding it difficult to locate some of these items.

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Bodies of Water (VR) Content Depot 1639481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link