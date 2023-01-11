[Video] Crossout Movie-Brunch. And Again.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Hey, Survivors!

Crossout Movie-Brunch is back from the winter holidays and it is time to check out what’s new on YouTube.

Today:

Catalina + Jubokko. How deadly should it be? Check it out from the fresh video by The Salty Redneck:



The year is over and it’s time to look back with a sort of nostalgia. JBRider has made a huge recap of his channel:



What snow could be used for? The answer is DRIFT! And GALAXY_IS_SUSSY may prove it:



And that’s all!

Don’t forget to support your favorite videos with likes and we wish you all the best! Don’t be afraid to make videos and maybe you will be a part of the one the future “Movie-Bruch”

See you soon!

