Crossout update for 11 January 2023

[Video] Crossout Movie-Brunch. And Again.

View all patches · Build 10297773 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey, Survivors!
Crossout Movie-Brunch is back from the winter holidays and it is time to check out what’s new on YouTube.

Today:

  • Catalina + Jubokko. How deadly should it be? Check it out from the fresh video by The Salty Redneck:
  • The year is over and it’s time to look back with a sort of nostalgia. JBRider has made a huge recap of his channel:
  • What snow could be used for? The answer is DRIFT! And GALAXY_IS_SUSSY may prove it:

And that’s all!
Don’t forget to support your favorite videos with likes and we wish you all the best! Don’t be afraid to make videos and maybe you will be a part of the one the future “Movie-Bruch”
See you soon!

