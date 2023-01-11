Anniversary Update 0.9.0.0

One year since the release of the game , let's celebrate it with a new big update and many features !!! Let's keep it this way , many more things will come !!! Thanks for the 1 amazing year on Steam and the 2 years before that !!! 3 years into development sounds like a joke but it's reality and it's very hard to believe. Keep pushing for the best with you by my side. I will make it happen !!!
Update 0.9.0.0
- Furthermore improve in ship physics
- Sideways movement has been improved
- Floating Kea Bollards Fixed
- Easy Copy Paste Path for Custom Ships Path
- Documentation Button in Custom Ships
- Updated Weather System
- Updated Unity Version
- Improved Visuals
- Reworked Mode Selection Menu
- Load Button Moved
- Text Changes to various spots
- Captains info
- Save - Load now working properly
- Reload button for custom ships in game
- Sound Improvements
- New Sounds
- Improvements - Bug Fixes
MP changes
- Lights are synchronized
- Visual Forward - Reverse - Still movement in the engines are synchronized
- Propeller - Rudder Movement are synchronized
- Visual Thrusters are Synchronized
- Bug Fixing
Mode Selection
If you have problems with the previous custom ships maybe you have to delete those automated files except from NameConfig.txt and the game will recreate them
Changed files in this update