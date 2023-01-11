Anniversary Update 0.9.0.0

Update 0.9.0.0

Furthermore improve in ship physics

Sideways movement has been improved

Floating Kea Bollards Fixed

Easy Copy Paste Path for Custom Ships Path

Documentation Button in Custom Ships

Updated Weather System

Updated Unity Version

Improved Visuals

Reworked Mode Selection Menu

Load Button Moved

Text Changes to various spots

Captains info

Save - Load now working properly

Reload button for custom ships in game

Sound Improvements

New Sounds

Improvements - Bug Fixes

MP changes

Lights are synchronized

Visual Forward - Reverse - Still movement in the engines are synchronized

Propeller - Rudder Movement are synchronized

Visual Thrusters are Synchronized

Bug Fixing



Mode Selection

If you have problems with the previous custom ships maybe you have to delete those automated files except from NameConfig.txt and the game will recreate them