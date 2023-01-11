 Skip to content

Death Trash update for 11 January 2023

Update 0.8.7.7

11 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • dialogue stat checks: show text for multiple choice even if not being able to select that option due to stats
  • removed Animalism skill for now (under consideration / redesign; catching Fleshworms is still possible)
  • fixed pull ability not pulling
  • fixed slowdown from spider web not getting removed immediately when web vanishes
  • Glutt boss fight: fixed Glutt not eating worms
  • fixed end of Early Access message triggering even if not having finished Oracle
  • fixed ground dirt and grass in bunker areas sometimes drawn outside grid or on top of objects
  • fixed skills tooltip or description not reflecting currently assigned but not yet applied points
  • fixed crash when level loading was initiated shortly after a script sequence triggered a delayed action
  • fixed crash when door gets destroyed while lockpicking it
  • fixed a few more rare crashes
  • fixed visual issues with action bar
  • fixed a few issues with the help text of the map overview
  • allow right mouse button as key binding for free look
  • disabled player character dropping all items when player character body explodes
  • for walk commands through click on overview map: avoid locked doors if there's another path
  • fixed some animation and usability issues for lockpicking
  • Buzzer weapon: updated magazine size
  • mark Tauris on world map when mentioned at Fleshkraken caretaker
  • use UnityInputManager as the default controller manager on Windows (fixes Nintendo Switch Pro controller on Windows)
  • upgraded to Unity 2021.3.16
  • localization: added debug console option to export German text (for further reference on localizing; English should still be the main reference)
  • small level design and text fixes
  • additional minor bug fixes and improvements

