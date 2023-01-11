Update 0.8.7.7

- dialogue stat checks: show text for multiple choice even if not being able to select that option due to stats
- removed Animalism skill for now (under consideration / redesign; catching Fleshworms is still possible)
- fixed pull ability not pulling
- fixed slowdown from spider web not getting removed immediately when web vanishes
- Glutt boss fight: fixed Glutt not eating worms
- fixed end of Early Access message triggering even if not having finished Oracle
- fixed ground dirt and grass in bunker areas sometimes drawn outside grid or on top of objects
- fixed skills tooltip or description not reflecting currently assigned but not yet applied points
- fixed crash when level loading was initiated shortly after a script sequence triggered a delayed action
- fixed crash when door gets destroyed while lockpicking it
- fixed a few more rare crashes
- fixed visual issues with action bar
- fixed a few issues with the help text of the map overview
- allow right mouse button as key binding for free look
- disabled player character dropping all items when player character body explodes
- for walk commands through click on overview map: avoid locked doors if there's another path
- fixed some animation and usability issues for lockpicking
- Buzzer weapon: updated magazine size
- mark Tauris on world map when mentioned at Fleshkraken caretaker
- use UnityInputManager as the default controller manager on Windows (fixes Nintendo Switch Pro controller on Windows)
- upgraded to Unity 2021.3.16
- localization: added debug console option to export German text (for further reference on localizing; English should still be the main reference)
- small level design and text fixes
- additional minor bug fixes and improvements
Latest roadmap:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/941460/view/5009714462588640927
