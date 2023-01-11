**

The early access version is officially released

**

We have officially released the Early Access version on January 11th for everyone to buy and play the full version! I hope everyone can send a cup of milk tea to buy games that support us! We will add different maps, modes, etc. in the future. Welcome to follow our game community!

I wish you all a pleasant stay! [

About horror collection Medieval Dungeon game

This game is the first game produced by our Happy Tommy Games game development studio team, hope you can support it!

Players complete levels through quests or collecting objects. This game has no time limit, which means players can play casually!

We hope to add different map missions and game modes and their features to this game in the future!

The features of this game are as follows:

· Part of the map is dark and scary

· The game is relaxing and relaxing, with no time limit

· Store game progress and other functions

· Rich task types

· First-person games

· Challenge games

Game Site :

https://sites.google.com/view/medieval-dungeon/Medieval-Dungeon

Game Production Studio Website :

https://sites.google.com/view/happy-tommy-games/happy-tommy-games

Steam Game Page :

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2258440/_Medieval_Dungeon/?beta=0

Finally, we hope that you can enjoy playing this game, your little support is a big help to our development team! I sincerely hope that everyone can spend the money of a cup of milk tea to buy this game and bring help to our development team!

I wish you a happy playing!

Happy Tommy Games game development studio team**

Officially released the early access version

**

We have officially released the Early Access version on January 11th for everyone to buy and play the full version! I hope everyone can send a cup of milk tea to buy games that support us! We will add different maps, modes, etc. in the future. Welcome to follow our game community!

I wish you all a pleasant stay! [

About horror collection Medieval Dungeon game

This game is the first game produced by our Happy Tommy Games game development studio team, hope you can support it!

Players complete levels through quests or collecting objects. This game has no time limit, which means players can play casually!

We hope to add different map missions and game modes and their features to this game in the future!

The features of this game are as follows:

· Part of the map is dark and scary

· The game is relaxing and relaxing, with no time limit

· Store game progress and other functions

· Rich task types

· First-person games

· Challenge games

Game Site :

https://sites.google.com/view/medieval-dungeon/Medieval-Dungeon

Game Production Studio Website :

https://sites.google.com/view/happy-tommy-games/happy-tommy-games

Steam Game Page :

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2258440/_Medieval_Dungeon/?beta=0

Finally, we hope that you can enjoy playing this game, your little support is a big help to our development team! I sincerely hope that everyone can spend the money of a cup of milk tea to buy this game and bring help to our development team!

I wish you a happy playing!

Happy Tommy Games Game Development Studio Team