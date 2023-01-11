- The bug where very quickly spamming buttons while holding an object would confuse the interaction system returned and reared its ugly head. It has been fixed and tested with aggression so that it may never bother anyone again.
Once Upon A Siege update for 11 January 2023
HOTFIX FOR BETA 3.71
Patchnotes via Steam Community
