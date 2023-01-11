 Skip to content

Once Upon A Siege update for 11 January 2023

HOTFIX FOR BETA 3.71

Share · View all patches · Build 10297660 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The bug where very quickly spamming buttons while holding an object would confuse the interaction system returned and reared its ugly head. It has been fixed and tested with aggression so that it may never bother anyone again.

