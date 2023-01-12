3.20.1b Patch Notes Preview

We are currently working on an update with a number of bug fixes for Sanctum content. We're planning to release the 3.20.1b patch on PC later today. Check out its patch notes below.
Please note that these are still subject to change prior to the patch's deployment. The 3.20.1b update on consoles will be deployed as soon as possible after its release on PC.
3.20.1b Patch Notes
The patch introduces the Voidborn Reliquary Key, and contains a few Sanctum changes, alongside a number of other improvements and bug fixes.
Sanctum changes
- The Death Toll Major Affliction no longer causes monsters to drop no Aureus Coins. Instead, it now causes you to Lose 250 Resolve after completing 8 rooms. This change does not affect existing Sanctum runs.
- Herald of the Scourge's lightning waves skill now spawns more lightning bolts with each wave, though the lightning bolts are now smaller. The delay between each wave has been slightly increased, and the damage of the skill has been lowered by 20%.
- Improved the visibility of the ground degen effect when fighting Lycia, Unholy Heretic.
- Added an error message for attempting to change your Relics while you have an active Sanctum.
Improvements and other changes
- Introduced the Voidborn Reliquary Key. The Voidborn Reliquary currently has 1231 options for foiled Unique items that it can yield. We are still working through the list of submissions from Voidborn Supporters to get the others in as soon as possible.
- Improved the description of the Sandstorm Visage Unique stat to clarify it only modifies spell critical strike chance of spells, and will not affect spells dealing non-spell damage (such as heralds).
- Updated various descriptions to clarify which stats only apply to Summon Skeletons, and which apply also to Vaal Summon Skeletons (such as the modifier on Alberon's Warpath). Melee Skeletons from the Vaal Summon Skeletons are now referred to as "Soldiers" rather than "Warriors" in descriptions.
- The visual effect applied to monsters with modifiers that cause Minions to Fire, Cold, or Lightning Explode on Death has been removed as it caused visual issues in some circumstances.
- Betrayal crafts that reroll socket numbers, links or colours a certain number of times can no longer be used on items with fixed socket numbers, links or colours respectively.
- The "Geared Up" achievement no longer requires a Rare or Unique item in the Relic slot.
Ruthless-specific changes
- The Imagined Pursuits Atlas Passive in Ruthless now causes Cluster Jewels from Delirium Rewards to have a 10% chance to be Rare and Corrupted, instead of "800% increased Rarity of Cluster Jewels from Delirium Encounters in your Maps".
- Fixed a bug where Vaal Venom Gyre was able to be obtained in Ruthless.
Bug fixes
- Fixed a display bug with the last remaining item not being removed from the list when purchased from the Merchant.
- Fixed a bug where Sanctified Relics were incorrectly treated as equipped items, which could stop mods on some items (like Voll's Vision) from working.
- Fixed an issue where the Deathly Archmage Guard's Ice Cascade skill was dealing Lightning Damage instead of Cold Damage.
- Fixed the Flameblast marker from the Crimson Archmage Sanctum Guard not displaying correctly across different terrain elevations.
- Fixed a bug where the hideout decorations panel could sometimes fail to load.
- Fixed a bug where it was possible to snapshot Curses applied to yourself from Ylfeban's Trickery.
- Fixed a bug where it was not possible to dismiss NPCs from your Hideout.
- Fixed a bug where at least one Anointed Blighted Map was not offered by Kirac after using a Blighted Scouting Report.
- Fixed a bug where monsters with both Periodically Enrages and Cycling Damage Reduction modifiers could become immune to damage.
- Fixed a bug where Ghorr, the Grasping Maw could displace Blight Towers with their grasp skill.
- Fixed a visual bug where Ruthless' "Map Drop Chance" was displayed on unidentified Maps with Quality in non-Ruthless Leagues.
- Fixed a bug where Vaal Cyclone did not roll for critical strikes for each hit, instead only rolling when first used.
- Fixed a bug where clones of Lokan, The Deceiver were being revived by Rituals.
- Fixed a bug where Support Gems at their maximum gem level could not be sacrificed for the Facetor's Lens Harvest crafting option.
- Fixed a bug where socket icons for Resonators on the ground were black, they are now orange.
- Fixed a bug where modifiers that add Fire, Cold or Lightning attack damage per Strength, Dexterity or Intelligence were not applying to attacks made using off-hand weapons.
- Fixed a bug which could make a Simulacrum wave incompletable if a monster which spawned on death was stuck inside terrain.
- Fixed a bug with the interaction of Cursed Ground Support and Hexblast totems, traps or mines which allowed you to have multiple areas of Cursed Ground.
- Fixed a bug where Elemental Weakness applied by the Font of Elements in the Labyrinth was increasing player Resistances rather than decreasing them.
- Fixed a bug with the knockback from Kinetic Blast not going in the correct direction away from blasts.
- Fixed an issue where Pack Size modifiers from the Atlas Passive Tree were not displayed in the Map Overlay Mods unless you had another Pack Size modifier source.
- Fixed a bug where notifications for completing Achievements were not displayed when playing in controller input mode.
- Fixed a bug with Merchant options sometimes not displaying correctly when selected in controller input mode.
- Fixed a bug with the transition effect from Scourge Hideout Decoration inadvertently displaying sometimes when multiple players were in the hideout.
- Fixed a bug with the Illusionist Blade Vortex microtransaction effect that could cause lingering Blade Vortex projectiles in your hideout.
- Fixed a bug where the Haemomancer Pet microtransaction would not behave correctly if you had two of them equipped.
- Fixed a bug where a Scion wearing the Victorious Body Armour microtransaction could appear bald.
- Fixed a bug where the Tinker's Waypoint microtransactions were not playing their animations when a player joined of left the area.
- Fixed a bug with the Chronomancer Portal microtransaction not playing its effects when used by multiple players at the same time.
- Fixed three client crashes.
- Fixed an instance crash.
Changed files in this update