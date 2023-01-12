3.20.1b Patch Notes Preview

We are currently working on an update with a number of bug fixes for Sanctum content. We're planning to release the 3.20.1b patch on PC later today. Check out its patch notes below.

Please note that these are still subject to change prior to the patch's deployment. The 3.20.1b update on consoles will be deployed as soon as possible after its release on PC.

3.20.1b Patch Notes

The patch introduces the Voidborn Reliquary Key, and contains a few Sanctum changes, alongside a number of other improvements and bug fixes.

Sanctum changes

The Death Toll Major Affliction no longer causes monsters to drop no Aureus Coins. Instead, it now causes you to Lose 250 Resolve after completing 8 rooms. This change does not affect existing Sanctum runs.

Herald of the Scourge's lightning waves skill now spawns more lightning bolts with each wave, though the lightning bolts are now smaller. The delay between each wave has been slightly increased, and the damage of the skill has been lowered by 20%.

Improved the visibility of the ground degen effect when fighting Lycia, Unholy Heretic.

Added an error message for attempting to change your Relics while you have an active Sanctum.

Improvements and other changes

Introduced the Voidborn Reliquary Key. The Voidborn Reliquary currently has 1231 options for foiled Unique items that it can yield. We are still working through the list of submissions from Voidborn Supporters to get the others in as soon as possible.

Improved the description of the Sandstorm Visage Unique stat to clarify it only modifies spell critical strike chance of spells, and will not affect spells dealing non-spell damage (such as heralds).

Updated various descriptions to clarify which stats only apply to Summon Skeletons, and which apply also to Vaal Summon Skeletons (such as the modifier on Alberon's Warpath). Melee Skeletons from the Vaal Summon Skeletons are now referred to as "Soldiers" rather than "Warriors" in descriptions.

The visual effect applied to monsters with modifiers that cause Minions to Fire, Cold, or Lightning Explode on Death has been removed as it caused visual issues in some circumstances.

Betrayal crafts that reroll socket numbers, links or colours a certain number of times can no longer be used on items with fixed socket numbers, links or colours respectively.

The "Geared Up" achievement no longer requires a Rare or Unique item in the Relic slot.

Ruthless-specific changes

The Imagined Pursuits Atlas Passive in Ruthless now causes Cluster Jewels from Delirium Rewards to have a 10% chance to be Rare and Corrupted, instead of "800% increased Rarity of Cluster Jewels from Delirium Encounters in your Maps".

Fixed a bug where Vaal Venom Gyre was able to be obtained in Ruthless.

Bug fixes