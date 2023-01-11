 Skip to content

天外武林 (Traveler of Wuxia) update for 11 January 2023

Fix Bug

Build 10297478

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the problem that the card's additional effect disappeared after the card was upgraded
Adjust the display method of the options in the inn, Baibing old man, and Yunyou doctor

Changed files in this update

