Fixed the problem that the card's additional effect disappeared after the card was upgraded
Adjust the display method of the options in the inn, Baibing old man, and Yunyou doctor
天外武林 (Traveler of Wuxia) update for 11 January 2023
Fix Bug
Fixed the problem that the card's additional effect disappeared after the card was upgraded
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update