Bio Prototype update for 11 January 2023

Patch Note V0.2.22

Patch Note V0.2.22

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved on-hit sound effects
Increased HP lose threshold of Madness to 4
Reduced Blood Coral’s duration by 1s
Fixed a bug where cells could not be picked up after damaged
Fixed a bug where Roots were not able to trigger damage effects
Fixed a bug where Reversal’s Culture Room effect worked differently as described

