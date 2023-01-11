Improved on-hit sound effects
Increased HP lose threshold of Madness to 4
Reduced Blood Coral’s duration by 1s
Fixed a bug where cells could not be picked up after damaged
Fixed a bug where Roots were not able to trigger damage effects
Fixed a bug where Reversal’s Culture Room effect worked differently as described
Bio Prototype update for 11 January 2023
Patch Note V0.2.22
