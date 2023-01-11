 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Escape From Meat City update for 11 January 2023

UPDATE 11: feetlovers pizza

Share · View all patches · Build 10297319 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another update! The big add this time is kicking! Press F to pay your respects to doors, barrels, and the faces of your enemies! Also a lot of level improvements and new art assets! The old stock image power-up icons are gone! Yay!

CHANGELIST:

  • Added new icons for power-ups
  • Added feet and kicking! Press F to kick!
  • Added kick damage power-up
  • Re-added damage reflect power-up
  • Major level overhauls to Smokestack and Backwash
  • Update building parts to make windows easier to see and shoot through
  • Added kickable/openable doors
  • Minor level improvements to Neighborhood
  • Raised the height of the player’s camera to make the heights of things in the environment appear more realistic
  • Fixed Backwash using Smokestack’s icon on the level map

Changed files in this update

Depot 1994721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link