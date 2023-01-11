UPDATE 11: feetlovers pizza

Another update! The big add this time is kicking! Press F to pay your respects to doors, barrels, and the faces of your enemies! Also a lot of level improvements and new art assets! The old stock image power-up icons are gone! Yay!
CHANGELIST:
- Added new icons for power-ups
- Added feet and kicking! Press F to kick!
- Added kick damage power-up
- Re-added damage reflect power-up
- Major level overhauls to Smokestack and Backwash
- Update building parts to make windows easier to see and shoot through
- Added kickable/openable doors
- Minor level improvements to Neighborhood
- Raised the height of the player’s camera to make the heights of things in the environment appear more realistic
- Fixed Backwash using Smokestack’s icon on the level map
