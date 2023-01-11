【2023/01/11 17:50 更新内容】

1.更新了窗口模式
2.更新了分辨率调整功能
3.修复了比武论剑后NPC小概率失踪的问题
4.修复了主线故事「劫后余生」中角色困在客邸无法提交任务的问题
5.优化了支线故事「问寻太祖」中交纳「太祖内功」的提示文案
6.修正了角色互动谈话中文案错误的问题
7.新增优化了自宅前厅仓库入口
8.提升了数据稳定性
