- Now you can switch the game difficulty through the main menu.
- Now You can call out the menu to pause during boss battles.
- Optimized the lagging problem in the Prayer Tower's terrace and Crystal Hill's cloudy area.
- Fixed the problem that the camera's looking up and down status is not reset when playing a story.
- Fixed the problem that the bullets of the fly monster in the prayer bell tower may instantaneously move to Shiro and cause damage.
- Fixed some text errors.
微光之镜 Glimmer in Mirror update for 11 January 2023
Update Log 2023.01.11 (v0.6.10.0005)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update