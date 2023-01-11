 Skip to content

微光之镜 Glimmer in Mirror update for 11 January 2023

Update Log 2023.01.11 (v0.6.10.0005)

Share · View all patches · Build 10297117 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now you can switch the game difficulty through the main menu.
  • Now You can call out the menu to pause during boss battles.
  • Optimized the lagging problem in the Prayer Tower's terrace and Crystal Hill's cloudy area.
  • Fixed the problem that the camera's looking up and down status is not reset when playing a story.
  • Fixed the problem that the bullets of the fly monster in the prayer bell tower may instantaneously move to Shiro and cause damage.
  • Fixed some text errors.

