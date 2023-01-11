 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

UBOAT update for 11 January 2023

Update 2022.1: Patch 20

Share · View all patches · Build 10296813 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear skippers,

There is a new patch available for 2022.1. Changelog:

Localisation:
  • Japanese localisation update by Surumeika1987, Largo, [JP]AWPsan, 泥遊戯, Mononok Kori.
  • Chinese localisation update by Alex Zheng, JM-LeiDao, 36 D, Xenon_Tennessee.
  • Ukrainian localisation update by vovanvoks.
  • Spanish localisation update by Miguel Haakon.
  • French localisation update by FvJ and Placebo.
  • Italian localisation update by BeeTLe BeTHLeHeM.
  • Turkish localisation update by Narberal Gamma.
  • Portuguese localisation update by AlexShuma.
  • German localisation update by Ruby.
  • Polish localisation update.
  • Fix: Sonar decoy label on the map wasn't translated into the local language and was always written in English.
  • Fix: Quotation characters are now correctly localised in the sunk ships summary.
User interface:
  • Fix: Chronometer pointers weren't aligned completely with the scale and there was a small error of up to 2-3 minutes in the pointed time.
  • Fix: Lighting icons in TAB menu were always visible in an enabled state.
  • Fix: Enabled and disabled snorkel icons in TAB menu were displayed the other way around in TAB menu.
  • Fix: Egyptian flag was missing after selecting Alexandria.
  • Fix: Equipment upgrade prices are now displayed as the actual amount to pay in relation to the currently installed version after selling it.
  • Fix: Changed warning font color from red to orange in dialogues to make it more readable on black background.
Audio:
  • Fix: Time compression was affecting the ping sound from asdic/sonar.
  • Fix: Sonar pings could continue to play for up to a few minutes after enemy warship was evacuated or even sunk.
Crew:
  • Fix: Officers weren't stopping a started order despite toggled evacuation of a compartment, if they haven't yet arrived at the destination when the evacuation order was started.
  • Fix: It's no longer possible to send crew on a vacation before releasing survivors from the sunk ships.
AI:
  • Fix: Milk cow submarines could sometimes follow passing convoys or single merchant ships and don't stay at the appointed coordinates.
Missions:
  • Fix: Player was still receiving assignments associated with the Southern Routes campaign after completing all of its stages.
Ports:
  • Fix: Citizens walking on the streets of Vigo and La Spezia were missing. There were also some errors written into the log right after entering one of those ports.
Ships:
  • Fix: Improved bow wake effects on Town-class destroyers.
Modding:
  • Fix: Resolved remaining issues with using Neural Network Physics component in mods.
  • Fix: Using classes from the "com.unity.standardassets.Runtime" assembly was causing compilation errors.
General:
  • Various other fixes, based on player logs sent to us.
  • Fix: Equipment upgrade prices that were paid after buying were ignoring economic difficulty setting.

Yours,
DWS

Changed files in this update

UBOAT Content Depot 494841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link