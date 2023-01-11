Update 2022.1: Patch 20

Dear skippers,
There is a new patch available for 2022.1. Changelog:
Localisation:
- Japanese localisation update by Surumeika1987, Largo, [JP]AWPsan, 泥遊戯, Mononok Kori.
- Chinese localisation update by Alex Zheng, JM-LeiDao, 36 D, Xenon_Tennessee.
- Ukrainian localisation update by vovanvoks.
- Spanish localisation update by Miguel Haakon.
- French localisation update by FvJ and Placebo.
- Italian localisation update by BeeTLe BeTHLeHeM.
- Turkish localisation update by Narberal Gamma.
- Portuguese localisation update by AlexShuma.
- German localisation update by Ruby.
- Polish localisation update.
- Fix: Sonar decoy label on the map wasn't translated into the local language and was always written in English.
- Fix: Quotation characters are now correctly localised in the sunk ships summary.
User interface:
- Fix: Chronometer pointers weren't aligned completely with the scale and there was a small error of up to 2-3 minutes in the pointed time.
- Fix: Lighting icons in TAB menu were always visible in an enabled state.
- Fix: Enabled and disabled snorkel icons in TAB menu were displayed the other way around in TAB menu.
- Fix: Egyptian flag was missing after selecting Alexandria.
- Fix: Equipment upgrade prices are now displayed as the actual amount to pay in relation to the currently installed version after selling it.
- Fix: Changed warning font color from red to orange in dialogues to make it more readable on black background.
Audio:
- Fix: Time compression was affecting the ping sound from asdic/sonar.
- Fix: Sonar pings could continue to play for up to a few minutes after enemy warship was evacuated or even sunk.
Crew:
- Fix: Officers weren't stopping a started order despite toggled evacuation of a compartment, if they haven't yet arrived at the destination when the evacuation order was started.
- Fix: It's no longer possible to send crew on a vacation before releasing survivors from the sunk ships.
AI:
- Fix: Milk cow submarines could sometimes follow passing convoys or single merchant ships and don't stay at the appointed coordinates.
Missions:
- Fix: Player was still receiving assignments associated with the Southern Routes campaign after completing all of its stages.
Ports:
- Fix: Citizens walking on the streets of Vigo and La Spezia were missing. There were also some errors written into the log right after entering one of those ports.
Ships:
- Fix: Improved bow wake effects on Town-class destroyers.
Modding:
- Fix: Resolved remaining issues with using Neural Network Physics component in mods.
- Fix: Using classes from the "com.unity.standardassets.Runtime" assembly was causing compilation errors.
General:
- Various other fixes, based on player logs sent to us.
- Fix: Equipment upgrade prices that were paid after buying were ignoring economic difficulty setting.
Yours,
DWS
Changed files in this update